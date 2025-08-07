Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo

TOKYO, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, visited key public welfare organisations in Tokyo focused on peace, education and environmental awareness, as part of her participation in Expo Osaka 2025.

Among the organisations visited were Peace Boat and the International Nature School, where Sheikha Dr. Shamma explored pioneering initiatives that reflect a global commitment to sustainable development and intercultural dialogue.

During her visit to Peace Boat, Sheikha Dr. Shamma was received by Yoshioka Tatsuya, Founder and Director of the organisation, who presented a detailed overview of its work in promoting peace and understanding among peoples, protecting the environment, and supporting the principles of sustainability.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma expressed her admiration for the organisation’s initiatives, noting their alignment with the mission and values of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions.

At the conclusion of the visit, she presented a collection of books introducing the UAE, including several of her own publications. The gesture formed part of the “Knowledge for Humanity” initiative, which she launched in 2021 to enhance the UAE’s cultural and intellectual presence globally by gifting books about the country, its leadership, and selected authored works to institutions around the world.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma also visited the International Nature School in Tokyo, a leading Japanese institution that integrates education with nature through field-based activities that allow children to explore and engage directly with the environment.

The meeting included discussions on potential cooperation between the International Nature School and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, with the aim of promoting environmental awareness among children in both countries and fostering educational exchange.

At the end of the visit, Sheikha Dr. Shamma presented a set of books introducing the UAE, including the children’s story “Grandfather Hamdan’s Treasure,” authored by Sheikha Rodha bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These visits reflect Sheikha Dr. Shamma’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, learning from pioneering community and educational experiences, and supporting initiatives that promote peace and environmental stewardship. Through these efforts, she continues to champion the “Knowledge for Humanity” initiative, which seeks to share Emirati culture and strengthen intercultural engagement with communities around the world.

