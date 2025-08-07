Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Community Council

SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The decree stipulates the creation of a council concerned with family and community affairs in the Emirate, named the "Sharjah Family and Community Council." The council shall possess legal personality and the necessary legal capacity to achieve its objectives and exercise its competences. Its primary aim is to assist the Ruler in organising family and community affairs.

The decree states that H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi will chair the council. She will be assisted in supervising the council’s work by the Executive Office under her authority. The Chairperson holds all powers necessary to manage the council, including approving its general policy, regulations, and financial resources.

According to the decree, the council’s official English name is “Sharjah Family and Community Council,” with its main headquarters located in Sharjah city. The Chairperson may, by decision, establish branches or offices in other cities or regions of the Emirate.

The council aims to nurture, develop, and empower the family and community, focus on women and children, and promote national identity across all fields. It will work towards these goals by preparing public policies and strategic plans related to family, women, children, youth, culture, crafts, hospitality, media, and community initiatives. Additionally, it will coordinate the efforts of affiliated entities and community institutions to ensure integration between them.

The council will support and fund humanitarian, developmental, and community initiatives locally, regionally, and globally, protecting the rights of children and vulnerable families and improving their lives. It will raise awareness about the importance of child safety and protection, ensuring their social, educational, psychological, and physical stability.

Moreover, the council will promote family stability and cohesion by providing a supportive environment for balanced development. It will work to develop and enhance the role of women in sports, fostering a new generation of female sports leaders. It will also support and empower women economically and socially.

The council seeks to discover and nurture the skills and talents of children, adolescents, and youth, fostering their abilities and talents to enable active participation in the emirate’s future.

The decree identifies the council’s affiliated entities as follows: Government bodies including the Sharjah Family Development, Nama Women Advancement Establishment, Sharjah Women Sports, Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Child Safety, Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah Hospitality Group, the Cultural Office, the Media Bureau, and initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The Chairperson may add, merge, or cancel any affiliated entity by decision.

The council established by this decree replaces the former Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the Emirate. All rights, assets, and obligations of the Supreme Council are transferred to the new council. Administrative restructuring of departments, centres, or associations affiliated with the council will be undertaken, with decisions issued by the Chairperson.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, affirmed that the council’s establishment follows a comprehensive and integrated study of the wise leadership’s aspirations, represented by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and responds to life’s changes that require deeper focus on individual development and enhancing their role within family and community frameworks.

She added that the council will encompass a group of government institutions concerned with families and their members, aiming to develop their intellectual and physical skills and protect them from influences that negatively affect their creed, culture, and national identity.

She emphasised that investing in human development continues according to the approach set by the Ruler of Sharjah. This journey began with a single idea four decades ago with the establishment of the girls’ park, progressing to the creation of various family-oriented institutions that nurture young talents and leaders. Today, every household in Sharjah includes either an artist, creator, leader, writer, media professional, or athlete.

The services provided extend beyond the family to the wider community under the motto “An aware family, a cohesive society.” The council will serve as the umbrella to enhance integration and coordinate efforts in serving families and society.

H.H. touched on the specialisation of the Sharjah Hospitality Group, highlighting that it includes leading institutions with accumulated expertise in the hospitality sector. This offers promising opportunities for investment expansion that benefits the community.

She confirmed that investment in hospitality serves the community by returning part of the revenues to community welfare, supporting and funding humanitarian, developmental, and community initiatives, and pursuing sustainable development to build a more prosperous and comfortable future for all, positioning Sharjah on the global map and attracting suitable investments.

Regarding the vision for the coming phase, Her Highness explained that Sharjah’s youth represent the upcoming hope. She expressed strong confidence in their ability to drive development in all aspects and to create aware, positively influential leaders dedicated to serving the community.

She emphasised living in a fast-changing era and the need for flexibility and adaptation in planning to benefit society and its members. Her Highness confirmed that Sharjah today is reaping the fruits of decades of investment in institutional maturity and positive outcomes, which will continue to fuel greater contributions for the Emirate’s prosperity.



