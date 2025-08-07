UAE participates in commemoration of 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence in Dubai on August 10

DUBAI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates participates in the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day through a public event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, scheduled for August 10.

The event will be attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, with the presence of diplomats, economic representatives, and notable social figures from the Pakistani community in the country.

This event, organised by "Emirates Loves Pakistan" — a platform dedicated to sharing inspiring content that highlights the success stories and contributions of the Pakistani community in the UAE, in collaboration with the Pakistan Association in Dubai, with support from Dubai Police, is intended to facilitate the participation of the Pakistani community in the UAE in marking their national Independence Day.

The occasion will feature activities reflecting the cultural heritage, arts, and folklore of Pakistan, as well as acknowledging the historical relations and diplomatic ties between the two nations. The program includes events to highlight Pakistan’s traditions, the contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s sustainable development, and a recognition of their achievements.

The event, expected to draw approximately 60,000 attendees, will include a ceremony to acknowledge distinguished members of the Pakistani community in the UAE, accompanied by cultural performances, artistic exhibitions, musical presentations, and traditional folklore activities. These are designed to represent the diversity of Pakistani culture and cater to a broad audience.

The event will also include live performances by Pakistan’s national superstar Sahir Ali Bagga, Sufi rock-star Natasha Baig, and renowned storyteller Yousuf Bashir Qureshi.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971 under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has maintained efforts to develop its relations with Pakistan across various sectors.

In January 2025, the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued a joint statement confirming their intent to enhance consultation and coordination, strengthening their strategic partnership in economic, commercial, and cultural domains, as well as joint projects.

In June 2025, a strategic partnership in governmental modernization was initiated between the UAE and Pakistan, reflecting a mutual commitment to collaboration, the exchange of successful governmental practices, expertise, and the development of institutional capacities to support modernization efforts.

The UAE is recognized as a significant investor in Pakistan. Over the past two decades, UAE investments—through public and private sectors—have exceeded $10 billion, focusing on telecommunications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.



