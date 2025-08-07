Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group

SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Hospitality Group.

According to the Decree, a government institution named “Sharjah Hospitality Group” shall be established in the Emirate. The Group shall be an independent government entity affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council. It shall enjoy legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies.

The institution shall be officially known in English as “Sharjah Hospitality Group.” Its headquarters shall be located in the city of Sharjah, with the possibility—by decision of the Chairperson—of establishing branches or offices in other cities and regions of the Emirate.

In accordance with the Decree, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi shall preside over the institution. The Chairperson shall issue decisions to appoint those deemed suitable to assist in managing the Group and overseeing its affiliated entities.

The Decree stipulates that the Chairperson shall have the authority to establish, merge, or dissolve any entity affiliated with the Group. The Chairperson may also form or dissolve any committees or councils associated with the Group. Additionally, the Chairperson shall approve the budgets of the Group and its affiliated entities and may delegate any of their powers or responsibilities to senior staff within the Group, in accordance with applicable legislation. The Chairperson is also authorised to establish, introduce, or amend administrative positions and organisational structures of the Group and its affiliated entities.

The Group shall undertake the responsibility of developing public policies for hospitality services with the aim of growing and advancing the Group. It shall also set strategic plans and standards for the Group’s activities and those of its affiliated entities. The Group is further tasked with issuing internal regulations and systems governing the work of the Group and its entities. It shall oversee the management and operation of its facilities and establishments in line with the best professional practices and both local and international standards.

In addition, the Group will implement programmes, initiatives, and projects related to hospitality and wellbeing. It shall organise contracting procedures and enhance partnerships with public and private sector entities both within and outside the Emirate. The Group will monitor performance levels and ensure the quality of services provided through periodic evaluation tools and by implementing mechanisms for oversight and continuous improvement. It will also train and develop specialised human resources in the field of hospitality, enhancing their skills in coordination with the competent authorities. Lastly, the Group shall undertake any other competencies assigned by the Chairperson.

According to the Decree, the Group shall supervise and operate under its umbrella the Sharjah Ladies Club and its branches, as well as Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. It may also include any other projects, establishments, or entities related to hospitality, wellbeing, or hospitality services that are added to the Group by a decision from the Chairperson.

The financial resources of the Group shall consist of government allocations, revenues generated from the activities of affiliated entities, and income derived from the investment of the Group’s funds. Additional sources may include sponsorships and partnerships, as well as any other resources approved by the Chairperson that align with the objectives and activities of the Group.

All funds shall be deposited in banks approved by the Chairperson and may not be used for any purpose other than those for which they are allocated, in accordance with the provisions of this Decree and applicable legislation, or with the prior approval of the Chairperson.