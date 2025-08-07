FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens global ties

ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) convened its fourth meeting of 2025. During the meeting, the Board was briefed by the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee on the status of FANR’s Audit Plan, and by the Chair of the Development and Improvement Committee on the authority preparations for its 2027–2029 strategy cycle, which aligns with the national “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The Board was also updated on FANR’s ongoing Zero Bureaucracy initiatives aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

Moreover, FANR’s Director-General provided an update on the regulator recent progress in terms of national and international cooperation as well as its regulatory oversight activities.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed FANR’s ongoing regulatory oversight of all four units at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. This includes current refueling activities for Unit 4 and scheduled maintenance across other units in 2025. FANR continues to carry out rigorous inspections and monitoring to ensure the plant’s operations remain safe, secure, and fully compliant with national regulatory requirements.

The Board discussed the National Gamma Monitoring Expansion, designed to enhance FANR’s capacity to monitor radiation levels across a broader geographic scope. The project also aims to enhance FANR’s data sharing by integrating the regulator’s monitoring systems with regional and international networks.

Additionally, the Board discussed the establishment of National Laboratories for Cytogenetic and Internal Dosimetry. These laboratories will provide advanced capabilities to assess radiation exposure among workers and enhance the UAE’s response capacity during radiological emergencies, in line with international safety standards.

Finally, the Board approved several international agreements and Memoranda of Understanding to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of nuclear and radiation safety, safeguards, and research and development. These agreements include partnerships with key regulatory bodies in France, the United States, and other countries.

