Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, Residences

SHARJAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Arada has awarded an AED618 million construction contract for the construction of Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences, the luxury seafront destination on Al Heera Beach in Sharjah.

Intermass Engineering & Contracting has been appointed to carry out the works over a 24-month construction period. Preliminary enabling and foundation works are already complete, and construction activity is now progressing on the site, which will host a luxury Anantara hotel and 128 Anantara branded residences.

Owned and developed by Arada and operated by Minor Hotels, the Anantara Sharjah Residences and Anantara Sharjah Resort will feature striking architecture including a signature gateway that is designed to show the path of the sun. The complex is located on the north-eastern edge of Al Heerah Beach, a popular tourist destination in its own right with 3.5 kilometres of beachfront containing jogging and cycling tracks and a wide variety of dining options.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This contract will bring one of Sharjah’s most distinctive luxury destinations to life on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. With its exceptional architecture and beachfront setting, the Anantara Sharjah complex will elevate the emirate’s appeal to international travellers and discerning homeowners.”

The Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences mark the debut of the Anantara brand in Sharjah and set a new benchmark for high-end hospitality in the Northern Emirates.

