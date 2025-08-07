AURAK gears up to support RAK’s rising stature with new-age programmes, initiatives

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – In anticipation of the wide-ranging impact of Ras Al Khaimah’s phenomenal growth across all sectors, including education, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is aligning its academic and research offerings with the emirate’s ambitious trajectory.

Ras Al Khaimah’s holistic development continues at an accelerated pace, driven by a series of tourism, hospitality, and real estate projects, including the construction of the Middle East’s first integrated gaming resort, and impressive milestones such as a 12%+ increase in tourism revenues and a 15% rise in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visitors.

Over the past few years, the emirate has emerged as a regional investment powerhouse, attracting global businesses, luxury developers, and major hospitality brands. In 2024 alone, Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 1.28 million visitors, and it is on track to reach 3.5 million by 2030.

AURAK has been an integral part of this growth journey, a fact underscored by its stellar QS rankings. In 2023, the university earned the prestigious QS 5 Stars Plus rating, placing it among an elite group of universities worldwide.

“Ras Al Khaimah stands at the threshold of a bold new future, powered by a growth strategy that harmonizes the preservation of natural beauty and culture with modern attractions, services, and amenities,” said Dr. David Schmidt, President of AURAK. “At AURAK, we are committed to supporting this transformation by enhancing and expanding our academic portfolio—bridging the gap between academia and the dynamic industries propelling RAK’s unprecedented advancement.”

As part of this vision, AURAK is bolstering its programmes in key disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Robotics, Biotechnology, Engineering, and Hospitality and Tourism Management.

AI will serve as a foundational element across many programs. Students in disciplines like Architecture, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Civil Engineering can now complement their degrees with a Minor in Artificial Intelligence.

AURAK is also prioritizing research and innovation through flagship initiatives, such as the Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence Center (ATAIC), the AURAK Center for Entrepreneurship (ACE), and the RAK Research and Innovation Center, a cutting-edge R&D facility specializing in alternative energy, especially solar technologies.

To further support industry alignment, the university is actively strengthening its partnerships with the private and public sectors, particularly in response to the surge of new enterprises and government-led projects. During AURAK Career Week 2025, 32 companies visited campus to offer job and internship opportunities to students and recent graduates.



