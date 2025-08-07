Sharjah Public Libraries Centennial: A journey of knowledge continues all year-long

SHARJAH,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Since the beginning of 2025, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has been commemorating 100 years of cultural and intellectual contributions with a year-long inclusive cultural program that reflects its knowledge-driven mission and century-old societal role. The centennial celebration will continue until the end of December 2025, featuring a diverse array of quality events focused on literature, identity, and cultural sustainability. These initiatives reaffirm the library’s dynamic role as a vital institution that preserves memory while adapting to future transformations.

In collaboration with over 13 government and cultural entities across the emirate, SPL will be launching a new series of creative and knowledge-focused events between August and December. The programme is designed to engage audiences of all ages and enhance awareness of libraries’ role as active platforms for the production and exchange of knowledge.

Commenting on the upcoming events, Eman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) said: “SPL centennial marks a pivotal moment to highlight the essential role libraries play in shaping community awareness and driving cultural development. Through our comprehensive centennial program, we renew our commitment to transforming libraries into vibrant spaces for knowledge production and central hubs for dialogue, creativity, and being open to the future.”

She added: “We believe that libraries are more than book repositories that offer reading spaces. Libraries have become interactive institutions that contribute to human development. In this sense, we aim to promote cultural sustainability, expand community participation, and offer programs that inspire, motivate, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a permanent capital of culture and knowledge.”

In August, SPL centennial celebration programme kicks off with a panel discussion titled ‘Songs of the Sea and Poetry’, exploring the aesthetics of classical Arabic poetry, literary criticism and rhetoric. The panel convenes three critics from different literary schools and eras. The event features live poetry readings by renowned poets and a musical performance of traditional sea songs by artist Humaid Al Zaabi, who will also exhibit a selection of his personal collections that reflect his deep connection to the sea environment.

The August programme concludes with a session under ‘Authors Under The Spotlight’ series, which addresses remarkable creative experiences under the central theme ‘Horizons of Literature and Poetry’ featuring ‘Kareem Ismail’, whose participation highlights the rich diversity of Sharjah’s literary landscapSeptember shifts the focus to poetry with a literary panel titled ‘From Ink to Poetry’, featuring three acclaimed poets to discuss their creative journeys, early beginnings, and the cultural and natural influences that shaped their poetic expertise. Each poet will address selected poems of their works, and reflect on the inspiring experiences behind each poem, giving the audience a deeper understanding of poems and their emotional and human manifestations.

The event also includes a calligraphy workshop led by artist Ali Al Hammadi, who will artistically render selected poetic verses in Arabic calligraphy, adding a visual dimension to the text’s aesthetics, and reflecting the role of letters and words in documenting poetry and boosting its expressive impact.

In October, SPL continues the activities under the ‘Cultural Sustainability’ central theme. with a session titled ‘Between Story and Craft’. The session explores the pivotal role of palm trees in Emirati heritage and culture, addressing the stories of traditional crafts that rely on palm tree parts, such as papermaking and handmade goods. Speakers will delve into the history of palm trees as well as their significance as a symbol of life and generosity in the local environment, while also highlighting their environmental and economic benefits.

The session comprises a workshop where participants will learn the basics of paper-handmaking using local natural materials. They will also create greeting cards, gift wrap, and bookmarks inspired by the UAE’s native environment.

During November, a vibrant puppet theatre performance will be staged for children, offering cultural and heritage-based messages through an engaging and fun-filled approach. Through characters and storylines, young audiences will learn the importance of preserving heritage. Simple and powerful dialogues and scenes will foster cultural awareness and national identity. The event includes a creative workshop that will teach children the art of puppet design and production. Kids will take part in every step of the process, which will nurture their sense of innovation in a thrilling and interactive way.

The centennial celebrations conclude in December with two creative workshops that fuse literature and art, offering participants an inclusive creative experience. In a workshop themed ‘Through the Eyes of Literature’, participants will explore the basics of creative photography and learn how to turn literary texts into photographs. The workshop includes both theoretical and practical sessions led by professional photographers and concludes with showcasing the artworks and discussing the results.

In the ‘Sound and Color’ workshop, attendees will listen to audio clips from daily life, or poetry and music, then transform sounds into visual artworks that reflect their emotions and cultural perceptions, merging word, sound, and image into a creative artistic experience.