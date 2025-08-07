National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite engineering programme

ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The National Space Academy, a UAE Space Agency initiative dedicated to developing a skilled and future-ready national workforce, has launched the Space Mission and Satellite Engineering Programme (SMSE) in partnership with EDGE.

Delivered in collaboration with EDGE entities FADA and BEACON RED, the SMSE programme aims to build the UAE’s next generation of satellite engineers, system architects, and mission leaders through hands-on space mission systems training.

The programme equips Emirati professionals, researchers, and graduates with specialised expertise in satellite mission design, space systems engineering, and mission operations, positioning them to support and accelerate the development of the UAE’s space capabilities.

Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, commented: “Preparing local talents is a fundamental pillar of the UAE Space Agency's strategy to ensure the sustainability of the space sector. We are committed to qualifying and training young local cadres and honing their skills according to the highest international standards to efficiently lead future space initiatives and missions, while strengthening the UAE's position as a global driver of innovation and scientific and technological advancement.”

Al Qubaisi continued: “Through the National Space Academy, one of our transformational projects, and the courses it offers, we seek to develop an integrated educational and training system that combines theoretical and practical aspects and meets the needs of the labour market. This is a significant step to support the UAE’s ability to keep pace with the requirements of the next phase.”

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE Group, said: “The UAE’s success in space will ultimately be defined by our ability to nurture a new generation of technically adept Emiratis equipped to lead complex space missions.

Through this programme, we are not only delivering world-class knowledge and hands-on experience but also reinforcing EDGE’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s space sector through capability development at every level.

Together with the UAE Space Agency, we are building a robust foundation that integrates education, industry expertise and strategic foresight to empower Emirati professionals to shape and lead the future of our space endeavours.”

The ten-week programme, taking place from 16 September to 20 November 2025 at the UAE Space Agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, BEACON RED’s advanced training centre, and FADA’s facilities, combines in-person technical training with online modules led by a distinguished roster of local and international industry experts.

Participants will gain practical experience across five core modules, including Designing Space Missions (DSM), Applied Space Systems Engineering (ASSE), Space System Verification and Validation (SSVV), Space Mission Operations (SMO), and a Central Case Project (CCP) simulating the end-to-end planning, design, and justification of a real satellite mission.

The curriculum is designed to deliver in-depth technical training through hands-on laboratory work and project applications using industry-standard tools and software, while fostering a strategic understanding of operational planning through site visits to leading UAE aerospace and technology organisations.

Open exclusively to UAE nationals, the programme targets professionals working in government or private sector organisations within the space industry, as well as academic researchers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. It also welcomes applications from graduates holding a bachelor’s degree or higher qualifications.