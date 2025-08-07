Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence, Community Intelligence Programme

ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has approved the structure of the Supreme Committee for the H.H Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme in its 8th edition, Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, will sit as Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sarah Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation; Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; and Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Project Manager at the Family Development Foundation, as committee member and rapporteur.

The structuring of the committee reflects H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s keenness to support the instilling of a culture of excellence, and generate momentum among communities based on her belief in the role of the programme as a leading platform to discover aspiring models, honour people of exceptional achievement, and contribute to elevating quality of life, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for societal excellence and humanitarian innovation.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak praised the great support and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and emphasised that the UAE’s comprehensive developmental and humanitarian advancement is a result of the wise leadership’s belief that people are central to development, and that empowering individuals and enhancing their capabilities is a key priority.

H.H. affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s continuous support and directives boost the culture of excellence, giving and responsibility, and will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for all social initiatives, including the H.H Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, which aims to translate that vision into a tangible reality, contributing to more cohesive, united and stable societies.

H.H. praised the efforts of members of the programme’s Supreme Committee, commending their competencies and wealth of experiences, which reflect the spirt of responsible community leadership.

She assured the trust of the nation in its loyal sons and daughters, symbolised in the structuring of this dedicated committee, encompassing institutional diversity and national integration to enhance the programme’s ability to elevate the concepts of excellence and societal intelligence, and contribute to building an integrated developmental ecosystem that embodies the UAE’s vision for advancement and leadership.

H.H. emphasised that the programme continues to expand in various fields and raise standards to cope with the aspirations of mindful, innovative and ambitious UAE Nationals, and to encourage more active engagements, with focus on societal intelligence as an added value for voluntary and developmental works. Further, the programme invests in national energies to formulate innovative solutions for societal challenges, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to build a united and active society.

H.H. indicated that the programme strengthens the culture of appreciation and positive motivation by highlighting aspiring models that reflect the highest examples of giving and social responsibility worldwide.

H.H. affirmed that the programme not only honours participants, but contributes to building a sustainable ecosystem of values and practices that strengthen national solidarity and support the process of development across all communities.

Sheikha Fatima cited that the programme has become an integrated national platform thanks to its numerous projects that inspire individuals and institutions to adopt social best practices.

She s indicated that the continuation of the programme and its progress in each edition reflect the deepness of its positive impact across society, and that its vital role in enhancing the spirit of giving and responsibility encourages projects that contribute to realising the UAE’s vision towards a more cohesive and advanced society.