Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

DUBAI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) -- With the clock ticking down to just 100 days, the Higher Organising Committee of the Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship has officially unveiled the programme for the global event.

Scheduled to run from November 13 to 16, the championship will be a highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The announcement kicks off the final countdown for the elite triathlon competition. The event is being held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO).