31st Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence launched

SHARJAH, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the launch of the 31st edition of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence.

The award enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It aims to realise the Emirate’s ambitious vision of building an integrated educational system, continuing a journey that has spanned over three decades.

The award seeks to honour leading educational figures - both individuals and institutions - while highlighting achievements that elevate the quality of education and enhance the skills of students, teachers, and educational leaders.

This year’s edition of the award features two main categories. The first is the “Outstanding Individuals” category, which encompasses several subcategories including outstanding educational leader—divided into upper and middle leadership—outstanding teacher, outstanding inclusive education teacher, and outstanding student from Year 3 to Year 12.

It also includes the category for outstanding student (Special Categories), outstanding parent, and outstanding support staff.

The second main category is “Outstanding Institutions”, which includes outstanding nursery, outstanding school, and outstanding institutions or partnerships that support education. In addition to these, the award introduces a special honour this year titled the “Jewel of the Arabic Language Award”. This diverse and inclusive structure reflects the award’s commitment to recognising all components of the educational system and supporting excellence across every level.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of SPEA, affirmed that the award serves as a dynamic platform that inspires innovation and creativity in the education sector. She noted that the authority continues to develop the award’s criteria and broaden its scope to align with Sharjah’s forward-looking vision of establishing a comprehensive and sustainable education system.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of SPEA, explained that the award aligns with the authority’s strategy to build an inspiring educational environment that invests in promising talent and recognises high-quality achievements. This, he said, helps instil the principles and standards of excellence both individually and institutionally across the educational landscape.

Alya Ibrahim Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, reiterated the award’s commitment to continuing its ambitious plans to support outstanding individuals in the education field.

She underlined the award’s efforts to overcome any challenges faced by participants and to adopt advanced methodologies that enhance excellence, creativity, and innovation within both the educational sector and the wider community.

The authority has confirmed that nominations are now open to anyone with a genuine aspiration for excellence and a strong desire to showcase their achievements and innovative contributions. Interested applicants are encouraged to register via the official award website (award.shj.ae).