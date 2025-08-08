3rd Arab Resuscitation Council Scientific Conference to kick off October 16 in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Resuscitation Council announced that the 3rd edition of its Scientific Conference will take place from Thursday to Saturday, 16th–18th October 2025, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

This regional event will bring together leading professionals in resuscitation, emergency medicine, prehospital care, and medical education from across the Arab world and beyond.

The conference serves as a collaborative platform for exchanging expertise, exploring cutting-edge research, and advancing clinical practice in the field.

The Arab Resuscitation Council will also continue its specialised training tracks for People of Determination featuring the "Ability Programme" for individuals who are visually impaired and dedicated sessions for those who are hearing & speech impaired.

The conference is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, with Dubai Economy and Tourism as the Destination Partner, and in scientific collaboration with the Eastern Mediterranean Noncommunicable Disease (NCD) Alliance, the Emirates Society of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, as well as with sponsorship from leading healthcare and technology companies.