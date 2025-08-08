Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 8th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the fourth consecutive year in the Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair, held from August 9 to 17, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of dialogue and advance values of coexistence and peace worldwide.

This year, the Council’s pavilion showcases over 250 publications, including a selection of the latest 2025 releases from Al Hokama Publishing. These works explore themes of peace, coexistence, and diverse identities and are authored by distinguished researchers from the Hokama Centre for Peace Research.

The pavilion also features more than 30 works by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, which highlight the tolerance of Islam and the depth of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion also displays significant works by Council members and leading thinkers.

The pavilion will also host a series of cultural events, including intellectual discussions aimed at fostering dialogue on challenges facing human societies and exploring pathways to a future built on mutual respect and understanding. It also features activities and events designed for children.

This participation underscores the Muslim Council of Elders’ commitment to engaging in major cultural and intellectual forums and furthering its mission to promote moderation and tolerance.

The Council seeks to advance peace, foster dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence, and empower scholars and thinkers to build more aware and cohesive societies.