Mubadala Energy closes strategic investment in US Natural Gas & LNG Sector with Kimmeridge

ABU DHABI, 8th August 2025 (WAM) -- Mubadala Energy today announced the closing of its recently reported strategic investment in the US natural gas sector through its partnership with Kimmeridge, the energy-focused alternative asset manager, and the rebranding of SoTex HoldCo to Caturus, in which Mubadala Energy now owns a 24.1% equity stake.

Caturus is building the leading integrated natural gas and LNG export platform in the US through a combination of its upstream operations under Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, and via Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal to be located near Cameron, Louisiana.

Most recently, Commonwealth LNG announced it has contracted Technip Energies to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to build its state-of-the-art facility and anticipates receiving final investment decision later this year. The LNG project is proceeding with significant momentum following the signing of a series of long-term binding LNG offtake agreements with top-tier global purchasers, including Glencore, JERA and PETRONAS.

The deal marks the first significant investment in the U.S energy market and reinforces Mubadala Energy’s global growth strategy and further strengthens its position across the gas value chain. It also aligns with the company’s commitment to playing a critical role in the energy transition by investing in low-emission energy sources.

Commenting on this important milestone, Mansoor Mohammed Al Hamed, Managing Director & CEO of Mubadala Energy, said, “Today’s announcement is further evidence of our international growth strategy in action. The platform’s integrated and responsible approach aligns with our plans to invest across the gas value chain in key global energy hubs where we can play a proactive role in balancing energy security and transition priorities while creating long-term value for our shareholder. We look forward to continuing our work alongside the Caturus and Kimmeridge teams.”

Commenting on the deal closing, Ben Dell, Managing Partner at Kimmeridge, said, “Mubadala Energy’s investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy at Caturus, and we’re excited to collaborate in bringing the only fully integrated natural gas independent to life. Together, we will drive innovation across the LNG industry through a powerful and responsible platform, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”

As part of the transaction, Mubadala Energy has appointed two representatives to the Caturus Board of Managers, including Adnan Bu Fateem, Chief Operating Officer and Khaled Al Tamimi, Senior Vice President, Non-Operated Assets at Mubadala Energy. The appointments reflect the company’s hands-on, value-driven approach to partnership and governance.

Adnan Bu Fateem, Chief Operating Officer at Mubadala Energy, added, "Mubadala Energy’s investment approach helps create long-term value through active stewardship. We’re looking forward to collaborating with the Kimmeridge and Caturus teams in shaping the strategic direction of this platform to ensure the commercial, operational and sustainability priorities are met."

The closing follows the clearance of the voluntary filing submitted under the US government’s CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States).