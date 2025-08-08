Prime Minister of Nepal visits Museum of the Future in Dubai

DUBAI, 8th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future welcomed K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Republic of Nepal, accompanied by a high-level delegation during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his tour, the Nepalese prime minister explored the Museum’s iconic design, distinctive features, and diverse departments, in addition to the world-class interactive experiences and exceptional innovations it offers to visitors from around the globe.

The tour provided Prime Minister Oli with valuable insights into the Museum’s pivotal role as a hub for cross-cultural collaboration, hosting international conferences and global events that tackle major challenges and explore emerging trends vital to shaping a better future for humanity.