MoHAP completes heat exhaustion awareness drive in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 8th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and several government and private entities, has completed six major awareness stations as part of the "Prevention of Heat Exhaustion" campaign.

The initiative, taking place in Sharjah throughout July and August, coincides with the midday work ban and supports the Year of Community initiatives. Its primary goal is to protect workers and promote health awareness during the high summer temperatures.

Now in its 14th edition, the campaign is held under the slogan "Your Safety is Our Goal." It focuses on educating workers about the dangers of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it, emphasising the importance of proper health practices during the peak heat season. The initiative is part of national efforts to raise awareness and safeguard workers from extreme weather risks.

The campaign has reached thousands of workers at key locations across Sharjah, including various cultural and sports clubs and centers in areas such as Sharjah city, Al Hamriyah, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn. Awareness activities at these sites included lectures on the risks of heat exhaustion, first aid demonstrations, field medical check-ups, and the distribution of protective items to help workers stay safe in the heat. Additional awareness events are ongoing at other locations, including the Sharjah Cement Factory and Al Qasimia University Theatre.

In addition to scheduled events, the campaign included field visits where health professionals educated workers on health procedures and advised employers at construction sites and factories about the importance of preventive measures. For the first time, the campaign also included new target groups such as cleaners, gas station workers, public park and parking staff, delivery personnel, and female workers. These groups were provided with vital information on how to minimise their exposure to heat and prevent exhaustion.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of the Ministry’s Representative Office in Sharjah, emphasised that completing these awareness stations marks a vital step in the country’s broader strategy to protect worker health.

The Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs stated that the campaign underscores the importance of empowering workers with the knowledge to adopt healthy practices.