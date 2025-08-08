UAE boxer advances to final of Asian U19 & U22 Championships

BANGKOK, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) – Orkhan Agaev, a member of the UAE national boxing team, has qualified for the final of the Asian U19 and U22 Championships. He secured his spot today in the over 80 kg weight category with a decisive 5-0 victory over his Qatari opponent.

The championships are being held in Bangkok, Thailand, and are jointly organised by the Asian Boxing Confederation, the International Boxing Association, and the Thailand Boxing Association.

The UAE team features four boxers: Fahd Taimour (65 kg), Issa Al Kurdi (80 kg), Badr Al Sadarani (60 kg), and Orkhan Agaev (95 kg).