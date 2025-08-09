China reports H1 current account surplus

BEIJING, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) -- China saw a current account surplus of US$300.6 billion in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

According to Xinhua news agency reported, the data shows that China's surplus in the trade of goods reached US$456.6 billion during the period, and that the country registered a services trade deficit of US$105.9 billion.

In terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), China's current account surplus was 225.7 billion SDRs for the first half.

SDRs are interest-bearing international reserve assets created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.