Somalia: 120 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Bariire Operation

MOGADISHU,9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Somali Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi confirmed that 120 Al-Shabaab militants were killed during an offensive in Bariire, with several others captured alive.

He told a press briefing that many of the militants abandoned their weapons and fled the battlefield.

According to Somalia National News Agency (SONNA), the minister added that alongside weapons recovery, forces are also clearing the bodies of militants scattered across the town. He described Bariire as a strategic location and noted that its liberation marks an important junction in the Federal Government’s ongoing operations in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Ugandan defense forces as part of the African Union Stabilization Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the minister said.