Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, 9th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace expressed its strong rejection and deep condemnation of the Israeli government’s decision to occupy the Gaza Strip, stressing that this action constitutes a ‘’dangerous escalation’’ that will have tragic humanitarian consequences and threatens further bloodshed of innocent people.

In a statement issued today, the Council warned that the continuation of such unilateral policies aggravates the suffering of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities to put an end to these violations, ensure the protection of civilians, and prevent further deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, affirmed that the rights of the Palestinian people are inalienable and non-negotiable, and that any infringement upon them constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the principles of justice. He stressed the urgent need to stop forced displacement and military escalation, and to create the conditions for a just and lasting peace.

The Council also reiterated its support for the two-state solution as the only path to achieving security and stability in the region, affirming that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state is a political, legal, and moral imperative that cannot be ignored.

