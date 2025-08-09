Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan reviews Japan’s cultural heritage

TOKYO, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, visited the Tokyo National Museum, one of Japan’s premier cultural institutions dedicated to the preservation and global presentation of Japanese heritage.

She and the accompanying delegation were received by Kuwano Kazutaka, Director of Cultural Research at the museum, and Samuel Tan, Director of International Relations, who warmly welcomed her and expressed their great pleasure at a visit that reflects the deep historical and cultural ties between the peoples of the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

During the guided tour, accompanied by museum officials, Sheikha Shamma viewed a number of distinguished departments, including the fine arts section, which houses a rare collection of paintings and sculptures documenting the development of Japanese art through the ages. She also visited galleries displaying precious artifacts from different historical periods — including everyday implements, traditional clothing, and exquisitely crafted ceramics — as well as collections related to the culture of the samurai warriors.

She also discussed with museum officials avenues for cultural cooperation between the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and the museum, stressing the importance of enhancing intellectual and cultural exchange between cultural institutions to support the values of dialogue and mutual understanding among peoples.

At the close of the visit, museum officials expressed their deep appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and their gratitude to Sheikha Shamma for the valuable visit and the constructive dialogue that took place.

In a related programme, Sheikha Shamma also visited the official State Guest House in central Tokyo, where she toured the various parts of the residence and became acquainted with the protocols observed in receiving international guests, reflecting her interest in learning about the formal aspects and longstanding traditions of Japanese official culture.

The Japan visit reflected Sheikha Shamma’s keen interest in the arts and human heritage and her commitment to strengthening cultural bridges between peoplesIt also underscored the importance of civilizational dialogue and cross-cultural knowledge exchange.