Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announces signing of Emirati racer Mansour Al Mansoori to join Abu Dhabi Formula 1 powerboat racing team

ABU DHABI, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has officially announced the signing of Emirati racer Mansour Al Mansoori to join the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 powerboat racing team, succeeding veteran champion Thani Al Qemzi, who recently retired after an illustrious career spanning over 25 years.

Al Mansoori’s selection to represent the team in the UIM F1H2O World Championship comes following the unanimous recommendation of the team’s management and technical staff, who recognized his exceptional abilities and outstanding performances during his previous participations with Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 competitions, as well as his physical and technical readiness to take on this global challenge.

His first official appearance will be at the opening round of the 2025 UIM F1H2O World Championship in Indonesia, marking a new chapter in his sporting career as he carries the team’s ambitions to maintain its leading position in the world championship.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club expressed full confidence in Al Mansoori, praising his fighting spirit and high ambitions, and reaffirming the team’s full support to help him achieve the desired results and continue raising the UAE flag at international events.