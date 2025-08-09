Over 3,600 individuals embraced Islam during H1 2025

DUBAI, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, part of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, achieved remarkable results during the first half of 2025, with more than 3,600 people embracing Islam and over 1,300 students enrolling in its educational programmes. The Centre also organised 47 knowledge and awareness courses, benefiting more than 1,400 participants, in addition to over 190 beneficiaries from the “Sustainable Knowledge Room” initiative.

These results reflect the profound impact of the awareness and educational programmes offered by the Centre, which contribute to promoting the noble principles and values of Islam within an institutional framework that combines scientific methodology with a human spirit—strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for cultures and a platform for civilizational openness.

Jassim Al Khazraji, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, affirmed that these figures highlight the vital role the Centre plays in introducing Islam and enhancing civilisational coexistence in Dubai.

He noted, “We work within a comprehensive vision aimed at building bridges of cultural and religious communication and presenting a bright image of Islam based on tolerance, knowledge, and dialogue—grounded in well-studied academic standards that meet the needs of new converts and those interested in Islamic culture alike.”