Asia’s finest yogis converge in UAE for 6th Asian Yogasana Championship

FUJAIRAH, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Fujairah hosted today the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship (UAE 2025) at Zayed Sports Complex.

The two-day flagship event of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation attracts 160 athletes from 16 countries around the world.

The championship is held under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation, the UAE Sports for All Federation, and the UAE Yoga Committee.

The championship includes several accompanying events, such as the Asian Yoga Excellence Awards ceremony, which honours six prominent figures from across Asia for their efforts in spreading yoga within the country, impacting people's lives, and contributing to promoting health. It also honours a number of institutions and individuals who have contributed to the development of yoga, spreading peace, and preserving cultural heritage around the world.

Saeed Al Ajil, Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said that organising regional and international sports championships underscores the UAE leadership's commitment to developing the sports sector in general. This championship aligns well with the country's vision and direction in supporting the sports sector, particularly the development of yoga asana, and promoting it across the region, as well as enhancing cultural and sports exchanges between the peoples of Asia.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Dhahouri and Sheikha Al Kaabi, members of the Federal National Council (FNC), Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, President of the Emirates Sports for All Federation, and Nouf Mazrouei, President of the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation (AYSF).

