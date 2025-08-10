DubaiDestinations Summer Campaign concludes after month-long showcase

DUBAI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has concluded the summer phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign after a month-long showcase of the emirate’s leading family-friendly attractions and indoor experiences.

The campaign highlighted Dubai’s extensive range of leisure options, from immersive waterparks and children’s venues to indoor sports and cultural activities, drawing strong engagement from residents, visitors, and content creators. More than 19 million video views and 6,500 pieces of content were generated across social media platforms.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the campaign demonstrated the impact of creative storytelling in inspiring exploration of the city’s diverse indoor and summer destinations.

The initiative featured curated guides for seasonal activities, staycations, and indoor attractions, and was supported by strategic partnerships with government entities. Highlights included a collaboration with Dubai Airports to welcome travellers with complimentary ice cream from KUHP, part of the Proudly from Dubai network, and with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs to distribute souvenir passports with links to interactive itineraries.

Key attractions promoted included Ski Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Green Planet, KidZania, Magic Planet, Adventure Zone, OliOli, and leading waterparks such as Aquaventure, Wild Wadi, Jungle Bay, and LEGOLAND Water Park.

The campaign concluded amid strong tourism results for H1 2025, with Dubai welcoming 9.88 million international overnight visitors, a six percent year-on-year increase, and handling over 46 million passengers at Dubai International Airport. Dubai was also ranked among the world’s top three destinations in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

Brand Dubai will next launch the winter phase of Dubai Destinations, focusing on outdoor experiences, cultural highlights, and lifestyle activities suited to the cooler months.