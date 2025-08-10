Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

VIENNA, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid, and the unconditional release of all hostages.

"This horrific conflict must end," the Austrian minister said in a statement.

Austria, along with Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union, affirmed in a joint statement their strong rejection of the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet on 8th August to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.

The joint statement warned that the Israeli decision would worsen the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, endanger the lives of hostages, and increase the risk of mass displacement of civilians.

It noted that the plans announced by the Israeli government threaten to violate international humanitarian law, adding that any attempt to annex territory or expand settlements constitutes a violation of international law.

The statement urged the parties concerned and the international community to exert every effort to end the conflict immediately through an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and to ensure the prompt and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid.

It stressed the need for Hamas to release all hostages without delay or preconditions, ensure their humane treatment, and protect them from cruelty and humiliation.

The joint statement reaffirmed the signatories’ commitment to implementing a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to ensure that Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.

It emphasised that any political solution based on the two-state framework must involve the disarmament of Hamas and its complete exclusion from any form of governance in Gaza, with the Palestinian Authority playing a central role.