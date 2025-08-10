Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independence Day

DUBAI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, and a number of officials, diplomats, economic representatives, and social figures from the Pakistani community, attended a gathering marking the 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

The event attracted more than 60,000 attendees and was organised by "Emirates Loves Pakistan" Page, a platform dedicated to sharing inspiring content that highlights the success stories and contributions of the Pakistani community in the UAE— in cooperation with the Pakistan Association Dubai and with support from Dubai Police. The occasion provided an opportunity to strengthen social relations within the Pakistani community and reflected the established diplomatic ties between the peoples of the UAE and Pakistan.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan remarked: “It is an honour to join you in commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day. I extend my warmest congratulations to you all and to the people of Pakistan on this momentous occasion. I share your pride in celebrating what this day signifies for Pakistanis worldwide, a testament to a robust national identity, resilience, determination, achievement, and optimism for the future. Here in Dubai, we also celebrate the deep bonds of friendship and brotherhood uniting Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak continued: “Our steadfast relationship is founded on shared values, cultural heritage, mutual respect, and a collective vision for peace and prosperity. The UAE stands with Pakistan as a friend and partner. These ties are strengthened daily through the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani community, whose talent, dedication, and creativity enrich the fabric of our country.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “The partnership between the UAE and Pakistan exemplifies the fraternal bonds essential for fostering social and economic prosperity globally. I am delighted to express my optimism for the bright future awaiting our two nations.”

He further stated: “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has emerged as a global beacon of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity. Our nation embraces individuals from diverse backgrounds, living and working together in peace and security. In the UAE, we cherish diversity, promote dialogue, and are united by shared values. This societal harmony is among our greatest achievements, and the Pakistani community is a vital part of this success. Today, in Dubai, we have every reason to rejoice in your National Independence Day.”

He elaborated: “In the spirit of shared humanity, I wish to highlight a significant national writing competition organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, as part of the ‘Year of Community’ initiatives. We invite all residents of the UAE—citizens and expatriates, young and old—to share their reflections on the theme ‘What the UAE Means to Me.’ We welcome personal stories, experiences, and insights in the form of short stories, poems, letters, or essays, in Arabic or English, submitted via the official website: www.myuaestory.ae.”

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his confidence that the Pakistani community will contribute many inspiring entries to this competition. He urged those present to encourage their families, friends, and colleagues to participate, sharing their stories, aspirations, achievements, and gratitude. These contributions will form a collective legacy of life in the UAE, inspiring generations to come.

“Over the past decades, the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have established distinguished relations based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economy, culture, and human development,” the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE told to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the event.

He expressed his pride in the fraternal bond uniting the two peoples, reaffirming a shared commitment to further strengthen it through joint programmes and initiatives that foster cultural exchange, bolster economic cooperation, and bring communities closer together through the arts, music, and a rich cultural heritage.

He added that relations between the UAE and Pakistan will continue to stand as a model of bilateral cooperation, with ongoing efforts dedicated to nurturing and advancing these historic ties for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The event featured a programme of entertainment and cultural activities that showcased the distinct heritage, traditions, and arts of Pakistan, including its broad diversity. It highlighted the unique cultural identity of the Pakistani community through its arts, music, and folk traditions, as well as the varied talents of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, within a unified cultural framework.

The programme also acknowledged the positive contributions of the community to the UAE’s sustainable development, including cultural performances, traditional dances, musical displays, a section for heritage cuisine, and artistic works inspired by Pakistan’s rich environmental and cultural landmarks.

The event included a ceremony to recognise a number of prominent individuals and achievers from the Pakistani community who have demonstrated excellence and success across various fields and sectors through their contributions in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan honoured the following personalities for their contributions, Bashir Ahmed & Masood Haider Afridi – owners of Afridi & Angell, law firm in the UAE, Abdul Salam & Shahida Salam - Founders of Pristine Private School, first British Pakistani Curriculum School in the UAE, Khan Zaman - Founder of Ibrahimi Palace Restaurant, longest-serving Pakistani in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Habib - Founder of Habib Bank AG Zurich, Shabbir Merchant - Founder of Champion Group, Umamah Ali - who won NASA Space Challenge App award, Rafiq Ally & Shakila Ally – who manage a family production studio in the UAE, Farooq Samana & Imran Farooq - Founders of Samana Properties, Ahsan Rasheed - Founder of Peace Homes, Ali Ashraf Tumbi - Founder of Aqua Properties, Shafi Tabani - Founder of Prescott Homes, Atiq ur Rehman - longest-serving Pakistani banker in the UAE, headed CitiBank, Sana Mir - Pakistan’s most celebrated female cricket player, first woman in ICC Hall of Fame, and Ashfaq Ahmad - longest-serving Pakistani journalist in the UAE with Gulf News.

President of Pakistan Association Dubai Dr. Faisel Ikram has announced the expansion of the Pakistan Medical Centre. The AED 45 million project will play a key role in community fitness and healthcare by enhancing services three-fold.

Since Oct 2020, Phase 1 of PMC has made a difference in the lives of over 140,000 patients from 100 + nationalities. The new block will include advanced diagnostics & radiology, a dialysis unit, enhanced physiotherapy and expansion of existing specialised services.

Since the establishment of relations between the two nations in 1971 under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates has consistently pursued the development of its relations with Pakistan across multiple sectors.

In June of this year, a strategic partnership in governmental modernisation was initiated between the UAE and Pakistan, reflecting a mutual commitment to collaboration, the exchange of successful governmental practices, expertise, and the development of institutional capacities to support modernisation efforts.

The UAE is also recognised as a significant investor in Pakistan, particularly in telecommunications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.