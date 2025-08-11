Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club wins 3 medals in Spain

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has won three medals — two gold and one silver — at the "Copa del Almirante" International Championship in Spain.

The two gold medals were secured by champion Khalifa Al Rumaithi in the Optimist (Youth and Under-13 categories), while Hamad Al Muhairi won silver in the Under-11 category.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced the participation of its Optimist sailing team in the Italy International Championship, taking place from 12th to 14th August, with 350 sailors representing 29 countries.