Shanghai unveils China’s first AI+elderly care centre showcasing 200 innovations for seniors

SHANGHAI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The AI+elderly care experience centre at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Centre in Shanghai drew large crowds of senior citizens this weekend. As China’s first experience centre themed around AI+elderly care, it showcases nearly 200 advanced products tailored for seniors.

According to SMG report, inside the 500-square-meter venue, innovations range from smart glasses with automatic focus adjustment to lightweight, flexible electric wheelchairs — each immediately catching visitors’ attention. Yang, a retiree, took an hour-long subway ride early in the morning just to try out the latest technologies.

The centre showcases the latest innovations from multiple intelligent technology companies, with products ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands of yuan and covering healthcare, mobility, entertainment, and companionship. Among the highlights is a provider in hearing solutions presenting AI-powered hearing aids, each featuring dual chips that separate noise, deliver precise noise reduction, and enhance speech clarity.

Interactive zones let visitors try products firsthand, with many brands presenting pre-sale models to gather real-time market feedback. One standout is an AI companion robot, just one-third the size of a human, equipped with up to 34 fully self-developed miniature servos. Currently priced at nearly 10,000 yuan (about $1,393) for online pre-sale, the first batch of beta versions has already sold out.

Official data shows that Shanghai now has nearly 5.8 million registered residents aged 60 and above — about 38% of the city’s total population — creating a vast and varied market demand.

Experts say the research, development, and market prospects for AI-powered, age-friendly products in the coming years are highly promising.