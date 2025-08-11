Frontline Heroes Office: Youth pillars of future, pioneers of comprehensive development

ABU DHABI,11th August 2025 (WAM) -- On the occasion of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, the Frontline Heroes Office emphasised that the youth of the UAE are the nation’s true wealth and the source of its strength and sustained progress.

The office highlighted the importance of empowering young people across various development fields, particularly innovation, entrepreneurship, and volunteerism, as essential pillars for fostering national belonging and community engagement.

The office praised the remarkable contributions of UAE youth who have excelled as part of the frontline, especially in the health and humanitarian sectors.

It also recognised their active involvement in education, science, technology, and sustainability, where their impactful initiatives have played a vital role in supporting the community and driving the nation’s development journey through various challenges.

The office called on young people to channel their energy into serving the nation through creativity, hard work, and volunteer initiatives, stressing that empowering and supporting youth remains a cornerstone of “Year of Community 2025,” aimed at reinforcing the values of solidarity and collaboration and building a generation capable of leading the future with confidence and responsibility.