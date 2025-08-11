Sharjah Chamber discusses elevating economic partnership with Uganda to strategic levels

SHARJAH,11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with the Embassy of Uganda in the UAE ways to strengthen bilateral business ties and advance cooperation to more integrated strategic levels.

Discussions focused on promoting mutual trade benefits and uncovering high-potential opportunities in priority sectors, building on the successes achieved by the Sharjah Chamber’s trade mission to Uganda last year.

The discussions took place during a meeting, held at the Chamber's headquarters, between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Uganda's Ambassador to the UAE. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, as well as senior representatives from the Chamber and the Ugandan Embassy.

The meeting centered on enhancing communication between businesses and investors from both sides, with an emphasis on enabling Sharjah-based companies to tap into promising opportunities in the Ugandan market. Key sectors of focus included renewable energy, food security, agro-processing industries, infrastructure, and technology.

Abdallah Al Owais reaffirmed the robust bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda. He noted that the meeting underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic commitment to strengthening collaboration with Uganda and its instrumental role in facilitating value-driven business connections and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Ugandan side stressed the strategic importance of the UAE and the emirate of Sharjah as a vital gateway for Ugandan exports to Middle Eastern, Asian, and European markets, and as a key source of investment and technology.

The delegation also praised the Sharjah Chamber’s active role in building bridges between the two business communities and expressed its aspiration to deepen partnerships that support the sustainable development goals of both countries.

During the meeting, the Ugandan officials outlined prospective collaboration opportunities with Sharjah and provided a brief overview of key economic events scheduled in Uganda for 2026.