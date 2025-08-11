UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

GAZA, 11th August 2025 (WAM) -- The UN human rights office (OHCHR) condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza after their tent was targeted by Israeli military forces, calling it a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

“Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists,” the office said in a post on social media, calling also for immediate, safe and unhindered access to Gaza for all media workers.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the conflict, the office reported.