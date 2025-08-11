Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine

CAIRO, 11th August 2025 (WAM) – - Egypt welcomed on Monday Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement that his country intends to recognise the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the planned recognition as a historic step that supports the restoration of Palestinian rights, enables the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination, and advances the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry emphasised that this decision-along with similar moves by other countries in recent months-represents a pivotal step toward achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

It further noted that the step reflects the growing international solidarity with the Palestinian people, support for their cause.

The statement reiterated Egypt's call on the international community to exert serious and effective efforts to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and implement the two-state solution.