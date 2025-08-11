Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate live better

SHARJAH, 11th August 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recently announced plans to build a new "Social Care Complex" in the Al Ruwaidat area.

This complex will bring together several important facilities all in one place. It will include a centre to protect and support women, a home for the elderly, a mental health facility, and a care home for children.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan has also announced a new grant to help families in the emirate live better.

This programme will provide financial assistance to 3,162 families with two or more members who are registered with the department. The goal is to help these families increase their monthly income to AED17,500, which is seen as a reasonable standard of living.