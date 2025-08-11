SPEA enhances school readiness with policies, projects

SHARJAH, 11th August 2025 (WAM) -- In preparation for the 2025-2026 school year, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) is implementing various measures to ensure that students have a smooth and safe start in private schools across the emirate.

The goal is to improve the quality and well-being in schools and aligns with the Authority's "Back to School" campaign, which focuses on developing skilled students who will contribute positively to society.

Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, emphasised the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility in creating a supportive and secure learning environment.

She stated, "Education is the foundation of society, and everything we do is aimed at empowering students and teachers, making schools places that drive positive change."

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the SPEA, highlighted the rapid improvements within the Authority, thanks to the ongoing support from the leadership. He mentioned, “We strive to turn challenges into opportunities for growth by focusing on our people, improving schools, and promoting a culture of quality and excellence, which are essential for sustainable education.”

The SPEA remains dedicated to upholding high educational standards and developing policies that enhance the educational experience in Sharjah, aligning with the vision of its leaders and reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a centre of outstanding education.

The Authority is taking important steps to prepare for the upcoming school year to ensure that schools are ready and meet safety guidelines. A week before classes begin, they will visit several schools to check their readiness. They are also working with the Roads and Transport Authority to ensure that school buses meet safety standards. Additionally, the Authority is collaborating with the Sharjah Police to manage traffic around schools, making it safer for students when they get on and off the buses.

To further improve safety, the Authority is continuing its "Your Children Are Safe" project, which started in February 2020. The project includes a digital platform that monitors school trips for private schools, ensuring that transportation services follows the right rules. This system helps reduce risks, builds parents' confidence, and enables quick communication in emergencies.

The Authority is also focused on providing a well-rounded education that caters to all students' needs. They are developing new policies related to extracurricular activities and student wellness. They aim to strengthen partnerships with organisations focused on health, sports, and community education. This includes launching new projects that support both educational and extracurricular activities, working closely with parents and the community to ensure schools are effective community hubs that help students develop important future skills.

Furthermore, the Authority supports the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, which recognises outstanding contributions in the educational sector. This award aims to promote high standards of quality and innovation in education. Recently, the award launched a new online platform for its 31st edition to make participation more accessible and effective. They are also updating support materials and organising events to encourage more involvement in education, fostering a culture of excellence and creativity.

SPEA has introduced several plans to prepare schools for the upcoming academic year. This includes issuing guidelines, holding training sessions, and organising discussions aimed at teachers and staff in private schools. The goal is to ensure that students receive a smooth and high-quality education.

As part of a project to meet international education standards, the Authority has started preparing for an important study called the PIRLS test. This test measures the reading skills of fourth-grade students in private schools and involves participants from the emirate.

The Authority is dedicated to supporting and improving private schools and nurseries, tailoring help to fit the unique needs of each institution. They are committed to enhancing the quality of education and assist school leaders in creating self-evaluations and improvement plans. Alongside this, there are also opportunities for professional development in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Academy. SPEA is executing key projects as part of its plan for 2025-2028, with special attention to educational initiatives that promote quality of life, support for the Arabic language, and partnerships with educational institutions to drive excellence and sustainability.

One of the significant initiatives is "With Arabic We Rise," which aims to strengthen the Arabic language in schools. This program features visits to schools, specialised training for teachers, and monthly meetings to share effective practices. It also includes the launch of resource materials like the "Teach Arabic" series and a digital library. In addition, the Authority is planning an international forum for Arabic language teachers to coincide with Teacher's Day, highlighting the importance of Arabic in education and connecting it to future skills.

These efforts reflect the Authority's commitment to enhancing the education system in the emirate, making it more competitive and sustainable, while focusing on nurturing a stimulating learning environment that looks ahead and invests in people.