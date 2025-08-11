Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- G&G Composite, a leading Italian manufacturer and supplier specialising in advanced composite and carbon fiber components primarily for the automotive industry, is establishing its regional presence in Ras Al Khaimah.

The family-owned enterprise has leased a facility spanning over 10,000 ft² in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), aiming to serve markets across the UAE and the wider region.

The lease signing ceremony took place at Compass Coworking Centre in the presence of G&G Composite President, CEO and Co-founder Stefano Asuni and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

Scheduled to be fully operational this September, the new facility will produce high-performance composite components, leveraging G&G Composite’s four decades-long expertise in serving the automotive sector, including motorsports and hypercars, as well as maritime, defence, aerospace, and luxury interior design industries.

Asuni said, “We explored several emirates for our regional expansion, but Ras Al Khaimah clearly stood out. It offered a unique mix of strategic advantages that matched our ambitions, from its proximity to key industrial hubs to the momentum of its rapidly growing automotive sector.

We see great potential in the emirate’s emerging industrial landscape, which gives us the space and support to grow with confidence. The RAKEZ team has been incredibly hands-on and responsive, making our transition smooth from day one. More than just a base of operations, Ras Al Khaimah offers a stable, future-ready environment that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.”

Jallad said, “The addition of G&G Composite to our industrial ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah represents a strategic milestone that underscores the emirate’s growing stature as a regional hub for high-tech industries. Their choice of Ras Al Khaimah is a clear testament to the increasing confidence investors have in our business environment, which is supported by world-class infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, and a regulatory framework designed to foster growth.

G&G Composite’s Italian expertise in manufacturing advanced composite materials, from hypercar applications to defense and aerospace industries, brings a new dimension of value to our industrial landscape and supports our vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for innovation and advanced technologies. We look forward to this collaboration serving as a launchpad for a new era of shared growth and industrial integration in the region.”