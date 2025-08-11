Dubai Police Esports Tournament kicks off next Thursday

DUBAI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has announced that over 1,500 players from various nationalities, including international participants, will compete in the fifth edition of the Dubai Police Esports Tournament. Scheduled for 14th to 17th August at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, the tournament boasts a total prize pool of AED 200,000.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Cycling Hub in the Dubai Police Officers Club. The event was attended by Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Rashid Mohammed Abdullah, Head of Events Planning and Execution at the Dubai Sports Council; Mona Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Strategy at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; as well as professional player Shaima Al Mansouri, player Dr. Arshiya Farghath, and player Lady Lillith. The event was also attended by officers, journalists, media representatives and gaming enthusiasts.

Major Abdullah Al Shehhi emphasised that organising the tournament reflects Dubai Police's commitment to enhancing community awareness in the digital and technological field, aligning with their strategic goals of improving safety and security while fostering happiness among residents. He noted that, given the rising popularity of gaming among youth globally, Dubai Police aims to educate participants about balanced gaming practices, the importance of exercising caution when interacting with strangers, and the potential cybercrimes associated with online gaming.

Al Shehhi further explained that the tournament aims to combat crimes associated with electronic games and raise awareness about cyber fraud and online extortion. “Additionally, it strives to enhance understanding of police services dedicated to mitigating cybercrimes, such as the 'Ecrime' platform for reporting incidents and the online awareness platform designed to educate the public on these critical issues, which can be accessed at the following link: https://ecrimehub.gov.ae/ar,” he continued.

Moreover, Al Shehhi underscored that the tournament aims to foster a balanced approach to esports, encouraging users to maintain their physical and mental health through moderation. He emphasised that the tournament educates participants about the importance of privacy and avoiding sharing personal information, data, and images with strangers during in-game chats. “Additionally, it seeks to enhance understanding of electronic financial transactions and their potential associated crimes,” Al Shehhi concluded.

Meanwhile, Rashid Mohammed Abdullah emphasised the Dubai Sports Council's keenness to participate in the fifth edition of the Dubai Police Esports Tournament as part of their ongoing efforts to organize sports events that engage and empower youth. He praised the tournament’s objective of raising awareness among young people about cybercrimes and protecting the community from their potential risks.

Registration for the tournament is still open for individuals aged 10 to 35, both male and female.