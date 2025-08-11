Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi Chamber align efforts to improve PPI, IPI

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), hosted a workshop focused on enhancing data exchange between the public and private sectors to improve the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Industrial Production Index (IPI).

As part of SCAD’s Data for Good initiative, the workshop convened key experts and representatives from government agencies, manufacturing companies, and industry associations to explore how responsible data collaboration can enhance the quality and accuracy of critical economic indicators. These efforts align with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic development goals and underscore the Emirate’s commitment to leveraging data for informed policymaking and sustainable industrial growth.

By strengthening partnerships with private sector stakeholders, SCAD aims to ensure the PPI and IPI deliver strategic insights that support business growth, improve market efficiency, and inform evidence-based policymaking. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions reflecting the breadth and depth of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic industrial ecosystem.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) and Industrial Production Index (IPI) are essential tools for assessing Abu Dhabi’s industrial performance and price trends. The PPI measures changes in the prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services, providing insight into cost trends and inflationary pressures at the production level.

In parallel, the IPI tracks changes in the volume of industrial production over time, indicating the growth or contraction of the sector. Together, these indices act as barometers of industrial health—while the PPI captures producers’ cost environment, the IPI reflects actual output levels.

Monitoring trends in PPI and IPI enables businesses, investors, and policymakers to make informed decisions. A rising PPI, for example, may indicate increasing input costs, prompting companies to adapt pricing or supply chain strategies. Likewise, movements in the IPI can help identify high-growth sectors, guiding investment and capacity planning.

Reliable data from these indices supports efficient resource allocation and effective economic policy by identifying areas that require intervention or support. In this way, PPI and IPI data empower leaders to promote targeted investments and sustainable industrial development.

Abdulla Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD, highlighted the importance of accurate industrial indicators and collaborative data efforts in driving economic growth. He said: “The Producer Price Index and Industrial Production Index are essential tools for gauging Abu Dhabi’s industrial progress and ensuring informed economic planning. Through business-to-government collaboration under the Data for Good initiative, we have built a robust framework that enables our industry partners to benefit from high-quality insights for strategic decision-making.”

“Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector remains a cornerstone of economic growth, with the manufacturing sector achieving a value added of AED 111.6 billion in 2024—contributing 9.5% to the Emirate’s GDP. These figures highlight the critical role of accurate industrial data in guiding sustainable development and effective policy formulation.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, reaffirmed the vital role of public-private collaboration. “Effective collaboration between the public and private sectors is fundamental to fostering a transparent and well-informed business environment. The PPI and IPI are key indicators for cost management, investment planning, and market stability across our industrial sectors. Through the Data for Good initiative, we are not only ensuring access to high-quality insights but also encouraging industry leaders to contribute valuable data. This exchange strengthens decision-making processes and supports sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi’s industrial economy.”

The workshop agenda included presentations on enhancements to SCAD’s PPI and IPI dashboards, along with interactive sessions designed to capture participant feedback and evolving data needs. Attendees explored opportunities to further contribute to SCAD’s statistical ecosystem and stressed the value of accurate, timely data in boosting efficiency, strengthening investment confidence, and promoting sustainable industrial growth.