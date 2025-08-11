UAE Muay Thai Youth Championship kicks off 15 August

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai Youth Championship will commence on Friday, 15 August, at Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the event is part of the federation’s competitive calendar and reflects its commitment to advancing the sport, offering top development opportunities, and elevating it to the global stage.

The championship will feature participants from clubs across the UAE and abroad, aged 10 to 17, competing in over 90 weight categories divided into the following age groups: 10–11 years, 12–13 years, 14–15 years, and 16–17 years.

The tournament programme begins with weigh-ins and medical checks for participants on Wednesday, 13 August, at the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The preliminary rounds will take place on 15 August from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by the semi-finals on 16 August from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The final day, 17 August, will see the championship bouts starting at 10 a.m., concluding at 7 p.m. with the crowning of the champions.

Ali Khouri, Board Member and Executive Director of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said:

“We are pleased to announce the UAE Muay Thai Youth Championship, part of this season’s competition calendar and in line with the directives of H.E. Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Federation, to support youth ambitions and make the most of the summer break to hone emerging talents. The federation is also focusing on preparing the Muay Thai sector for next month’s Youth World Championship at Space 42 Arena — an important step towards achieving our goal of taking the sport to the highest levels.”

He added: "This championship is an ideal opportunity for clubs and fighters from inside and outside the UAE, and a vital platform for the federation to assess fighter performance and discover talent to represent the national team at the Youth World Championship. We are committed to ensuring the best organisational standards and providing all necessary resources to bring the youth national team to peak readiness for the upcoming global stage. We have completed all preparations for the tournament, keeping participation open to both domestic and international athletes to raise the competitive level and maximize the benefits gained — positively contributing to our efforts to expand the sport’s reach and develop our national teams."