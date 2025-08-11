WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement

DUBAI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) --The inaugural WHX Tech 2025, a premier digital health event by Informa Markets, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 8–10. In collaboration with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the event will focus on artificial intelligence, women-led innovation, and tangible healthcare solutions to reshape the future of the industry.

Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Dubai Health, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Emirates Health Services (EHS), and NABIDH, WHX Tech will bring together more than 200 speakers, 300 brands, and 5,000 healthcare leaders from more than 30 countries to spark the partnerships and policy shifts needed to move innovation from theory to practice.

At the heart of WHX Tech is the World X stage, a vibrant platform highlighting women leaders, generative AI breakthroughs, and case studies of technologies already reshaping care. Hospital systems are integrating AI to enhance safety and streamline workflows, while startups are reimagining patient engagement, the stage is designed to move beyond theory into actionable change.

Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder & CEO of Open Health Network, a company revolutionising healthcare through generative AI, whose work has been recognised by the White House, Forbes, and the United Nations, will speak at World X, discussing Generative AI in healthcare and the barriers preventing it from moving beyond conversational chat bots. From accelerating drug discovery pipelines to supporting clinical decision-making and enabling personalised care delivery, the session will explore the growing impact of Gen-AI across the healthcare value chain.

“Rather than come in to patch a broken system, AI is here to reprogram it,” said Kanzaveli. “At WHX Tech, I will show how we are breaking barriers with platforms such as TrialSphere for AI-powered clinical trials and TAMI, our generative AI solution for scalable behavioural health. WHX Tech is where the pitching of ideas stops, and we finally start rewriting the future of healthcare.”

The event’s focus on women in digital health is reflected in high-profile sessions featuring Dr. Rashmi Rao, Chief Product Officer at Philips, on the unwritten rules of health innovation and investment, and Meghan Huffman, Vice President of Digital Health at Novant Health, who will join discussions on adoption, real-world applications of digital health tech, and the future of the sector. Huffman, considered one of the most influential women in healthcare, will also participate in a panel entitled “Envisioning Healthcare in 2050”, exploring AI integration, patient-centric models, and the impact of tech on health systems.

“Getting the innovative ideas and technology in place is often the easy part,” said Huffman. “The real work is making digital health usable, trusted, and embedded in the fabric of care delivery. WHX Tech offers a rare opportunity to connect with global leaders who are turning vision into operational reality.”

With generative AI and interoperability dominating the agenda, WHX Tech 2025 is uniquely positioned to foster the public-private partnerships that drive sustainable adoption. Live hospital simulations, the US$50,000 WHX Tech Xcelerate Startup Competition, and curated investor matchmaking sessions will accelerate solutions from concept to implementation.

“WHX Tech is designed to inspire action,” said Peter Hall, President – Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets. “From our government partnerships to the global speaker lineup, every element is geared toward solutions that improve care today and for tomorrow. As the event’s September launch nears, WHX Tech promises to be a launchpad for a new era of healthcare, powered by AI, equity, and collaboration, and anchoring Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub.”

WHX Tech is the latest evolution of Informa Markets’ 50-year healthcare legacy in the region, moving the industry’s delivery needle beyond the well-established Arab Health, now known as WHX Dubai.

“Arab Health was the Middle East’s premier healthcare platform for decades,” Hall added. “WHX Tech represents the next era – a truly global meeting of minds where healthcare leaders and technologists unite to drive transformation. With Dubai as the gateway between East and West, we are bringing solutions to rethink care delivery, management, and patient experience at scale.”

