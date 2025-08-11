Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today offered his sincere condolences to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over the victims of the recent military helicopter crash.

In a phone call with his Ghanaian counterpart, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed sympathy for the deaths of the Ministers of Defence, Environment, and Science &Technology, along with other senior officials, who were killed in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.



