Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldives

MALÉ, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, joined the UAE delegation on an official visit to the Maldives and laid the foundation for the new Safety and Security Building in the capital, Malé.

Attending were Ali Ihusaan, Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ismail Naveen, Commissioner of Police, Maldives Police Service, and representatives of the UAE company Presight, which is implementing the project. This step reflects the UAE leadership’s directives and further strengthens relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Maldives.

The new building will be a vital hub of sovereign infrastructure in the Maldives. It will house an advanced data centre and the Maldives Police Service Cyber Security Operations Centre, along with platforms powered by AI, big data analytics and data science. These capabilities will strengthen monitoring and response to security threats, support data-driven decision-making, and enhance proactive protection and operational planning.

Presight will deliver the project to international standards, providing integrated technical infrastructure to safeguard sovereign data and improve operational efficiency, bolstering the Maldives’ adoption of advanced digital security solutions in collaboration with allied nations.

During the visit, Dr. Al Kuwaiti also inaugurated the Maldives Police Service Cyber Security Operations Centre, which aims to boost monitoring, detection and analysis capabilities and raise readiness to address cyber threats.

He also held official meetings with the Minister for Government Information and Technology and the Head of the National Cyber Security Centre in the Maldives, discussing cooperation in information technology and cybersecurity, reviewing digital challenges, and exploring partnerships in AI and big data analytics, drawing on the UAE’s experience in protecting critical infrastructure and driving digital innovation.