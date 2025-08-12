Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

DUBAI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal year 2025, reporting revenues of AED310.7 million (US$84.6 million), up 4.1 percent year-on-year.

Net income rose sharply to AED134.1 million ($36.5 million), a 16.4 percent increase from AED115.3 million ($31.4 million) in the same period of 2024. For the first half of the year, the company posted revenues of AED618.8 million and net income of AED267.7 million.

Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla, lauded the remarkable financial results achieved by Yalla in the second quarter. He added, “We also made significant strides in improving our operational efficiency by optimising user acquisition strategies and refining our internal processes, which contributed to a year-over-year improvement in our net margin to 43.2 percent.”

Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said, “Our strong financial performance reflects the resilience of our business model and the strength of our user community. Such results demonstrate our ability to drive sustainable growth while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our users across the MENA region.”