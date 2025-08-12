EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certification

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced today its steel business unit (Emirates Steel Industries, part of EMSTEEL Group) has officially become the first company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive ResponsibleSteel™ Core Site certification.

The ResponsibleSteel certification was awarded following an extensive audit conducted by CARES, an internationally recognised certification body. The assessment rigorously evaluated Emirates Steel Industries part of EMSTEEL Group’s performance, against a comprehensive set of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, reflecting the highest standards of ethical business conduct and environmental responsibility.

This certification follows another major recognition, as EMSTEEL was recently named a 2025 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), becoming the only company in the MENA region to earn this prestigious distinction for the second consecutive year.

Together, these accolades reflect EMSTEEL’s consistent leadership and concrete action in advancing sustainable steel practices.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, “Achieving the ResponsibleSteel certification is a proud milestone for us and is a testament to our relentless commitment to sustainability, innovation and responsible growth. As the first company in the MENA region to meet this global benchmark, we’re proud to continue driving national advanced manufacturing goals, while setting industry benchmarks for decarbonising the steel value chain."

Annie Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of ResponsibleSteel, said, “The certification of EMSTEEL marks the arrival of ResponsibleSteel certification in the MENA region and sets an important benchmark for the region’s steel industry. The site certification recognises EMSTEEL's established governance systems, as well as transparent engagement with a wide range of stakeholders."

She added that this achievement demonstrates the global applicability of sustainability standards and highlights the continued progress of leading companies such as Emsteel.

Lee Brankley, Chief Executive Officer of CARES, said, “EMSTEEL has demonstrated exceptional leadership in meeting ResponsibleSteel’s rigorous ESG standards. We commend their proactive approach and commitment to continuous improvement. This achievement not only strengthens EMSTEEL’s position on the global stage but also contributes to the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable economic development and climate action.”

ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. It works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries to build a sustainable steel industry by addressing key challenges such as responsible sourcing, climate change, diversity, human rights, and environmental stewardship, among other critical initiatives.