TRENDS Youth Council holds workshop on empowering young research leaders

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The TRENDS Youth Council organised an interactive workshop titled “Draw the Path of Your Leadership Journey” to build a shared youth vision, explore opportunities and resources for empowering young research leaders, and enhance their role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held at TRENDS’ headquarters in Abu Dhabi as part of its International Youth Day celebrations, the event brought together members of the TRENDS Youth Council, members of its Advisory Council, experts, academics, and specialists.

Discussions covered the qualities of effective leadership, strategies to strengthen youth engagement in scientific research, and ways to develop innovative training programmes that equip young researchers with advanced tools and methodologies.

Participants also reviewed key leadership traits such as creativity, flexibility, curiosity, courage, critical analysis, decision-making, cultural openness, and knowledge sharing.

The workshop highlighted the use of artificial intelligence, modern technologies, and data analysis to address global, societal, and environmental challenges, as well as the importance of active participation in regional and international youth forums.