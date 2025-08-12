Emirates Esports Federation joins World Phygital Community as 100th member

DUBAI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Phygital Community (WPC), the only official global network of phygital organisations, has officially welcomed the UAE as its 100th member.

This milestone comes just one year after the founding of the WPC and underscores the growing global interest and momentum surrounding the phygital sports movement.

Under the banner of the UAE, the announcement of the Emirates Esports Federation as the 100th member comes at a pivotal time, following the recent conclusion of the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football tournament and with the Games of the Future 2025 on the horizon, which will see clubs and phygital athletes compete for a share of a $5 million prize pool across 11 official disciplines.

In its first year of operations, the World Phygital Community has expanded its reach to encompass all corners of the globe, with recent additions from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Lesotho, Malawi, and Sierra Leone. This rapid growth is a testament to the unstoppable global popularity of phygital sports, the innovative new sports format that combines physical and digital competition in ways that engage athletes, fans, and entire communities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation, said, “The Emirates Esports Federation is proud to join the World Phygital Community as its 100th member, an especially meaningful milestone considering the Games of the Future is coming to Abu Dhabi later this year. It’s an honour to be part of this growing global movement and to support the rise of phygital sport in the region. We look forward to contributing to the community and being part of this next chapter for international competition.”

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, said, “The UAE's membership of the World Phygital Community reflects our wider, steadfast commitment to embracing innovation in both technology and sport, and our ambition to be part of the driving force that is shaping a new era of sports. As we prepare to welcome athletes and fans from around the world to Abu Dhabi this December for the Games of the Future 2025, we are honoured to be the 100th member of this forward-looking community and be part of the exciting future of phygital sports.”