UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

ABU DHABI, 12th August 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and Professor Petteri Taalas, Director-General of the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in meteorology and polar research.

The signing took place during an official visit by an NCM delegation to Helsinki, the capital of Finland, marking a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral cooperation in meteorology, polar research, and the development of joint scientific initiatives, as part of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The MoU aims to solidify institutional collaboration between both sides in scientific and operational meteorological initiatives, with a focus on exchanging expertise and best practices, particularly in polar research, which is a key priority on the UAE’s scientific agenda. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision through the Emirates Polar Programme, which seeks to establish Emirates Research Labs in both the Arctic and Antarctica, supporting the country’s active contribution to the global scientific research community.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous said, “The signing of this MoU with the Finnish Meteorological Institute marks a significant step in strengthening the UAE’s scientific and research capabilities in meteorology and polar studies. We remain committed to collaborating with international partners and exchanging knowledge and expertise, guided by the principles of equality and mutual benefit. This collaboration will contribute to a deeper understanding of climate change and support the development of innovative solutions to global environmental challenges. Such efforts will open new avenues for researchers and scientists from both countries and reinforce the UAE’s growing role as a key player in global polar research.”

The MoU encompasses several areas of cooperation, including the integration of FMI’s advanced space weather services, which will significantly enhance capabilities in this research area and open new opportunities for AI-driven data analysis and operational forecasting. The partnership also paves the way for scientific applications that benefit vital sectors such as agriculture, aviation, maritime navigation, and disaster risk management.

During the visit, Dr. Al Mandous also participated in several technical meetings and extensive discussions with Finnish partners, focusing on plans to establish Emirates Research Labs in polar regions, develop joint research infrastructure, and facilitate the exchange of scientists and researchers between the two countries. The discussions also explored mechanisms to support field research in polar environments and to launch collaborative projects aimed at understanding climate change and its impact on ecosystems and human societies.

Discussions also addressed the ongoing reform process within the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), where Dr. Al Mandous emphasised the importance of updating international operational frameworks to collectively support the evolving needs of the global meteorological community.

He also stressed the need to strengthen sustainable financial support for relevant UN agencies, especially amid current financial challenges that may hinder the implementation of critical programmes. Dr. Al Mandous noted that effective international cooperation is key to ensuring the continuity and advancement of meteorological services across the globe.

Prof. Petteri Taalas said, “At FMI, we greatly value our partnership with the UAE, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting scientific research in climate and weather-related fields. This MoU provides a practical framework for exchanging expertise and launching joint research projects, including polar studies and space weather services, which will enhance global forecasting capabilities and deepen our understanding of climate change. We look forward to a productive and impactful collaboration that benefits the international scientific community as a whole.”

This collaboration demonstrates the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland and underscores both countries’ commitment to advancing scientific partnerships that support sustainable development goals and global efforts to tackle climate challenges. It further reinforces the UAE’s standing as a leading contributor to polar research and highlights its growing presence on the international scientific stage as a nation dedicated to innovation and knowledge exchange.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between the UAE and Finland, as both nations continue to expand their scientific and technical partnership to build advanced national and global capacities aimed at tackling current and future environmental and climate challenges.