ADNOC expands AI training for future energy leaders at its Technical Academy

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- On International Youth Day, ADNOC continues to expand artificial intelligence training for Emiratis, embedding advanced tools like Neuron 5 into the ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) curriculum.

This move marks another step in ADNOC’s strategy to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company by 2030 and ensures the next generation of engineers can maximize the potential of advanced technologies transforming the energy sector.

Developed in collaboration with AVEVA and AIQ, Neuron 5 is an advanced AI-powered tool that monitors critical equipment, predicts faults before they occur and improves reliability.

It has already been deployed across more than 20% of ADNOC’s critical infrastructure and has helped to reduce unplanned shutdowns by 50% and cut planned maintenance by a fifth.

Young people now learn how to use it at ATA, as ADNOC builds a talent pipeline fit for the future. And what they call have in common is the remarkable speed at which they have all adopted AI. Something that trainee engineers are also learning about.

“Bringing Neuron 5 into our training programs isn’t just about learning a new tool – it’s about preparing our people for the future of energy,” says Dr. Mariam Al Hendi, ADNOC’s Manager of Technical Excellence.

“Neuron 5 uses real-time data from thousands of sensors to predict problems before they occur, helping reduce unplanned shutdowns and improve efficiency. By training engineers on this technology now, we’re hopefully giving them the skills to make smarter decisions in the field. It ensures that they’re not just reacting to issues, but staying ahead of them.”

By integrating Neuron 5 into the ATA curriculum, ADNOC is ensuring that Emirati engineers can directly contribute to smarter, safer and more sustainable operations from the moment they enter the field. Because they will already have gained hands-on experience with technologies that are already reshaping global energy systems.

This AI training push builds on decades of digital transformation and reflects ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI from the control room to the board room. To date, ADNOC has trained more than 40,000 employees on AI fundamentals. Moreover, the first cohort of nearly 150 Emirati engineers graduated from ADNOC’s intensive AI Accelerator program this year – which is designed to embed advanced capabilities at onshore and offshore sites.

“Alongside traditional technical training, I’m now learning about AI and tools like Neuron 5 are showing us how technology can completely transform energy operations,” says Omran Al Zarooni, a trainee at the ATA. “It’s exciting to know that we’re not just preparing for today’s jobs, but fur the future of the energy industry.”

Since its founding in 1978, ATA has trained more than 6,000 UAE Nationals, playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's industrial and energy workforce. Today, with 1,300 trainees across its Abu Dhabi and Al Dhanna campuses, the academy continues to evolve its programs in line with ADNOC’s growth and the UAE’s national development goals.

With Neuron 5 training now available at ATA, ADNOC is ensuring that the UAE’s energy workforce is not only job-ready, but future-ready. And as ADNOC expands internationally, AI literacy is becoming a critical driver of success – one that is being nurtured from the ground up.