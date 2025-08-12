MBRSG adopts innovative blended learning model combining digital, in-person education

DUBAI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has successfully developed a pioneering educational model that integrates 49% digital content with 51% in-person learning.

This is in line with its vision to advance flexible education and administrative development for government professionals and support the UAE’s ambitions for leadership in administrative excellence through innovation, agility, and enhanced competitiveness.

The model embodies the key pillars of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which prioritises digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and future-ready education. It also aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the Dubai Digital Agenda, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global smart city with an advanced digital education infrastructure.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President at MBRSG, said, “This innovative model demonstrates our commitment to advancing academic education with flexible, dynamic methods tailored to global transformations. It ensures an interactive learning experience without compromising quality or academic rigor, advancing the UAE’s leadership in adopting digital tools and technologies to reshape public administration.”

“Our methodology aligns with national priorities to embrace digital transformation, empower future leaders with cutting-edge tools, and maximise AI’s potential to achieve administrative goals,” Al Marri added. “By merging advanced technologies and modern academic frameworks, we deliver integrated, interactive content that fosters strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills. Digital learning is now a strategic necessity for enhancing government agility and empowering decision makers.”

The blended model underscores MBRSG’s dedication to global academic standards and the UAE’s vision for a future-ready government built on innovation and knowledge. Programmes combine digital content, specialised lectures, and e-assessments, balancing the flexibility of online learning with the engagement of in-person sessions. This hybrid approach supports participants’ career growth while accommodating their work commitments.

Developed in partnership with leading global institutions in public administration, innovation, and digital transformation, MBRSG’s programmes emphasise research-driven expertise. The model features interactive multimedia resources, including videos, recorded lectures, and assessments, enabling learners to customise their paths based on professional needs and learning pace.

By reducing reliance on physical attendance, the model promotes remote learning and continuous skill development for government leaders, eliminating time and location constraints. It positions MBRSG as a regional and international benchmark for blending academic excellence, technological agility, and dynamic interaction, offering a model that is scalable across Arab governments.

This initiative highlights the UAE’s readiness to meet future educational demands, offering digital-age programmes that preserve academic integrity while advancing a unique administrative framework and an example to be emulated around the world.